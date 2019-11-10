Authorities say a man stole an ambulance and crashed it in Detroit Sunday.
Police say someone went into a fire station and drove the EMS vehicle through the door and onto I-75, before taking the exit for eight mile road.
Police were able to track it because it has a tracking device built in.
The driver lost control, the ambulance rolled over and hit another vehicle.
The 31-year-old suspect was taken into custody with minor injuries and is expected to be ok.
Police said the ambulance was an advanced model with high-end life-support equipment.
Its estimated value is about $250,000 and it was heavily damaged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.