Police say a possible human skull was found in a flower pot outside a Detroit church.
The Rev. Joseph Blankenship tells The Detroit News that the person who spotted it Sunday afternoon at Marion Chapel Missionary Baptist Church initially thought the skull might have been a leftover Halloween decoration, but he noted that: "The more they looked, it didn't seem like it."
Detroit police say officers retrieved the skull, which appeared to be human and was missing its lower jaw area. It was to be examined by the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.