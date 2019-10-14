Police are providing extra presence at Flint area schools on Monday following a social media threat.
The Flint Township Police Department is providing extra presence at Carman-Ainsworth High School following the threat.
The school district was made aware of the post Sunday night.
It is unclear what the social media post entailed.
"Those threats have been taken seriously and all information has been turned over to Flint Township Police Department," Superintendent Eddie Kindle said in a letter to parents. "At this point they have found no evidence that these threats are credible."
The police department has provided additional presence at the high school as a precaution.
"We will remain diligent and cooperate with local law enforcement as safety is a primary concern," Kindle said.
In addition, the Flint Police Department has provided liaison officers at the International Academy of Flint.
"We are taking all measures to communicate to the local authorities," the International Academy of Flint posted on Facebook.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.