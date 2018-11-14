A Michigan motorist has suffered minor injuries after a pumpkin tossed from a northwestern Indiana Toll Road overpass crashed through her windshield.
State police say 64-year-old Susan Brown of Edwardsburg was struck by the pumpkin about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, lost control and drove into a ditch in LaPorte, east of the Michigan City exit.
Brown suffered minor injuries. Edwardsburg is just north of the Indiana state line.
The pumpkin was thrown from the North Goldring Road overpass. Police say it was the second incident at that location and the third time an object has been thrown onto a roadway in the area since Nov. 7.
No arrests have been made.
