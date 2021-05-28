Prosecutors are preparing charges for a man after deputies say he committed an armed carjacking and ended a police chase by crashing the vehicle he took.
On May 27 at 7 p.m., a 29-year-old Flint man attempted an armed robbery and carjacking at a gas station in Vienna Township. However, the suspect was unsuccessful and fled the area on foot to the 10000 block of Saginaw St.
The suspect then ran into a business lot where an elderly man was in his 2020 GMC pickup truck with a trailer attached. The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect pulled a weapon on the elderly man and dragged him out of his car, leaving him on the ground.
The suspect left the area in the pickup truck. Soon after, Genesee County Central Dispatch advised Lapeer County Central Dispatch the vehicle was in the northside of Lapeer County. Police started their search on M-24 in the area of Columbiaville Road in Columbiaville.
The sheriff’s office said a truck traveling recklessly southbound at high speeds on M-24 in Mayfield Township was spotted by law enforcement. The truck did not have a trailer on the back and the license plate was removed.
A deputy tried catching up to the vehicle and saw the trailer wires were hanging from the back. That’s when the deputy activated all emergency equipment, but the suspect refused to stop, the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office said.
As the suspect continued approaching the Baldwin intersection in the city of Lapeer, vehicles were stopped at a red light. The sheriff’s office said the suspect went around the stopped traffic, into the intersection, and struck a vehicle that was turning northbound on M-24 from Baldwin, which had a green light.
Two other northbound vehicles stopped at the traffic light were then struck by the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle then rolled multiple times before it struck a utility pole and came to rest upside down.
Authorities took the suspect into custody and victims were checked by multiple agencies. In total, there were four occupants in three of the vehicles that were struck. Two victims were treated and released, while one victim is still receiving treatment at a hospital.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office is guarding the suspect while he is hospitalized. When he is medically cleared, he’ll be lodged in jail.
While the investigation is still ongoing, the Genesee County and Lapeer County prosecutors will decide on the charges since both counties were involved in this incident.
