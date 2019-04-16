A Michigan Police Department is warning people to check gas pump handles before grabbing them after a razor blade was found.
The Coloma Township Police Department, located in Berrien County, said a razor blade fell from a local gas pump handle when a customer picked it up.
They are warning people to be vigilant and inspect the handles prior to grabbing them.
