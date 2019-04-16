Police are warning people to pay close attention while pumping gas after razor blades were found in the handle of a gas pump in southwestern Michigan.
Coloma Township police Chief Wes Smigielski says a newer blade and a rusty one fell from a pump handle Monday while a customer was filling up. No one was hurt.
Smigielski says the blades were in the area where a person would squeeze down to pump gas. He says six more blades were found atop the pump.
The chief says investigators reviewed hours of gas station security footage, but they weren't immediately able to determine when the blades were put there. Police are seeking tips from the public, but they say no similar reports have come in from the township or the surrounding area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.