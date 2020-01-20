The Midland Police Department received a donation of more than 125 stuffed animals to help comfort children in traumatic incidents.
The donation stemmed from a fundraiser by the Dow Chemical Employees’ Credit Union.
The credit union sold stuffed animals for a $10 donation to support the Michigan Credit Union League and Affiliates state PAC over the holidays. Members could keep the toys or choose to donate them to the Midland Police Department, the credit union said in a press release.
The toys will be included in the child trauma toolkits the police department keeps in its vehicles.
“Whenever we encounter a young child in a frightening situation, such as a car accident, we provide them with a comfort item, like a blanket or stuffed animal,” said Paul McDonald, community relations officer for the Midland Police Department. “Items in these toolkits also help kids understand that the police are friendly and there to help.”
Alison Lutren, an accountant at the credit union, was happy the fundraiser had multiple benefits.
“Sales of these soft, cuddly plush animals not only provided easy gifts for that special child, but more importantly will comfort a child during an emotional or traumatic event,” she said. “DCECU members and staff were incredibly generous during this fundraiser for the MCUL PAC; the plush animals were a big hit, selling out in just 12 days. DCECU and the Midland Police Department are incredibly thankful for this thoughtful act of community kindness, which will surely go on to bring a touch of comfort to local children in their time of need.”
