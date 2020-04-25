State Police have recovered the body of a 6-year-old boy who went missing nearly a month ago while fishing with his father in southeastern Michigan.
A family member discovered the body of Jaxon Oaks in the Huron River on Friday, WWJ-AM reported.
The boy and his father, Justin Oaks, 29, vanished during a fishing trip in South Rockwood on March 29. They were boating on the Huron River between Lake Erie and the I-75 overpass.
Their boat was recovered April 5. Police say Justin’s body was located at the mouth of Lake Erie on April 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.