Police have recovered the body of a man who drowned in in the Mio Dam Pond on the Au Sable River.
On June 25 at 8:30 p.m., deputies from the Oscoda County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to reports of a male who may have overturned in a canoe on the Mio Pond in Big Creek Township.
Witnesses said the man was trying to navigate to a safe area before he went under the water and never resurfaced.
Search crews looked in the area where the man was last seen. Approximately an hour and a half later, the body of a 40-year-old man was found in six to eight feet of water, 40 yards from shore.
The drowning remains under investigation and does not appear to be suspicious. The name of the victim has not been released pending the notification of the next of kin.
