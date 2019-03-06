Police have released surveillance images of the suspect in a gas station robbery.
The Admiral gas station at 212 S. Euclid in Bangor Township was robbed Wednesday night.
It was one of two gas stations in the township robbed that night.
A male walked into the Admiral gas station and demanded the clerk give him all the money in the till, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said, adding a weapon was not seen.
After receiving the money, the suspect fled on foot.
Then about 11 p.m the same night, the Marathon station at 3790 N. Euclid was robbed, with the suspect matching the same description.
Cunningham described the suspect as a white man in his mid-30s, about 5'7" - 5'8" with a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.
A Michigan State Police chopper, deputies from the Bay County Sheriff's Department and a K-9 unit were searching for the suspect.
That investigation is being handled by Bay County Sheriff's office.
Pizza restaurant gets robbed next day
Less than 24 hours after the gas station robberies, an armed robbery took place at a Bay City pizza restaurant.
A 31-year-old Bay City resident has been arrested following that incident.
Police do not believe the incidents are related.
The B&C Pizza at 608 State St. was robbed about 2:30 p.m. on March 7.
The suspect was reported to have shown a handgun before fleeing on foot with an undetermined amount of cash, the Bay City Department of Public Safety said.
Multiple witnesses in the area assisted police in located the suspect in an apartment several blocks away.
A K-9 officer from the Bay County Sheriff's Department also assisted in tracking down the suspect.
The suspect was taken into custody peacefully and lodged in the Bay County Jail, police said.
No one was injured during this incident.
"It's the last thing any of us expected to see. We stay right there," said Michael Comeu, neighbor.
"There was just cops everywhere. They had all their guns out and we asked what was going on. They said, 'we're looking for a guy who lives in this apartment," said Jeremy Comeu, neighbor.
Jeremy said he was stunned the suspect turned out to be his neighbor.
"It's crazy. You don't know who's living next door. You don't know your neighbors anymore, especially when they come over here and start causing trouble. It's not good for the neighborhood," Jeremy said.
