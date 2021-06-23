The Genesee County Sheriff released more information on the death of a Southfield man who drowned in Atlas Millpond.
On June 19 at 1:30 p.m. the Genesee County Sheriff Dive Team located the body of the victim, NaQuan Khalid-William Baker in Atlas Millpond, 50 feet from shore.
According to Chris Swanson, the Genesee County Sheriff, William Baker was not wearing a life jacket and could not swim well.
The office of the sheriff is asking the community, "to keep the family of the victim in your thoughts and prayers."
The dive team was dispatched to a water rescue in Atlas Township at Atlas Millpond at 10:15 p.m. on June 17. Three people were fishing in a rowboat which capsized. As they attempted to swim to shore, the victim began to struggle, and was being assisted by the other two.
