Officials have released the name of the woman killed in a Saginaw Township crash.
It happened at 1:38 p.m. on Monday, March 18 at the intersection of Lawndale and McCarty roads.
Police said a grey Ford Taurus was northbound on Lawndale Road and stopped at the intersection.
Witnesses told police an eastbound pickup truck on McCarty Road failed to stop for the stop sign and struck the Ford Taurus, killing the driver, 36-year-old Valerie O’Farrell from Saginaw Township.
Police said the at-fault driver is a 78-year-old man from Saginaw Township.
The investigation is currently pending a blood test.
