Police release sketch of armed robbery suspect in Gladwin County

Authorities have released a sketch of a man who allegedly robbed a Gladwin County resident at gunpoint.
The robbery happened about 11:40 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31 in Sage Township.
The victim, a 62-year-old Gladwin County man, told deputies he was releasing a trapped snapping turtle from his yard on Eagleson Road east of Chappel Dam Road near a swampy area.
The victim was getting ready to drive away when a vehicle pulled up behind him and the driver told him to “hold up.” The suspect approached the victim and demanded money, according to police.
The victim told police the suspect was holding a pistol, so he handed over money to the suspect.
The suspect was described as 5’10” to 6’1” tall, with a slim build, short brown hair and some facial hair. The victim said the man’s vehicle had a loud exhaust.
The Gladwin Sheriff Department is requesting anyone with information in regards to the robbery to please call (989) 426-9284 or private message the department on Facebook.
