Saginaw Valley Police are reminding drivers to move over for emergency vehicles after one of their vehicles was hit on the side of the road.
The police officer and K9 who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash are safe but sore, the Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association posted on Facebook on Monday.
"These officers and their families should never have to worry about being hit while on the side of the road. You have no idea how thankful I am that I can complain about the cost of a material item and not be mourning the loss of a friend," the association wrote.
The post said the vehicle hadn't even been on the road for five months and they spent more than $55,000 on the gear and equipment for the vehicle.
"And all so some irresponsible driver could choose to not pay attention to the road. Trust me. There are plenty of lights on the vehicle that make him perfectly visible," the post said.
The association is urging drivers to put their phones down and pay attention to the road.
"If you can't see the value of your own life and see no issue with picking up your phone while driving, try to think about the lives of those you may end because of that choice," the post said.
State law requires drivers to slow down to 10 miles per hour under the speed limit and move over for emergency vehicles when their lights are flashing.
