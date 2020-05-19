Police in Mid-Michigan are reminding residents not to drive through water-covered roads after flooding was reported across the region on Tuesday.
The reminder comes after a vehicle in Thomas Township stalled while attempting to drive through a water-covered road.
The Thomas Township Public Safety Department posted a photo of the stalled vehicle on its Facebook page with a reminder for drivers.
"Please DO NOT attempt to drive thru when there's water over the road," the post read.
The post added, road closed signs are there for a reason.
"The driver is OK, but their vehicle won't be," the post read.
