The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is reminding residents of Michigan's move over law.
The department posted several videos of vehicles failing to move over for an emergency vehicle that was parked on the side of the road.
Michigan's Emergency Vehicle Caution Law requires drivers to slow down and move over for police, fire, rescue, ambulance, road service, utility service, and solid waste haulers.
Drivers are required to reduce their speed by 10 miles per hour and move over a lane. If it is unsafe to move over, drivers are required to slow down by 10 miles per hour and proceed with caution.
The penalties for violating the law is a civil infraction with two points and a $400 fine, the department said.
If the violation causes an injury, the driver could face two years in prison and a $1,000 fine, the department said.
If the driver causes death, they could face 15 years in prison and a $7,500 fine, the department said.
The law went into effect in February.
