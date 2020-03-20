Thomas Township police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles after a recent string of thefts.
During the past few days, several cars were entered and items were stolen, according to Thomas Township Public Safety.
Police said a red car with a loud exhaust could possibly be involved.
If you see anyone suspicious you are asked to call 911.
