Multiple thefts from vehicles have been reported in St. Louis and surrounding areas.
Residents in Gratiot County are being reminded to lock their vehicles and take any valuables out.
St. Louis Police have received reports of multiple thefts from vehicles and garages on the north side of the city.
Officers said all the vehicles were unlocked.
Money, cigarettes and other items have been stolen from the vehicles.
Anyone who had things stolen should call Gratiot County Central Dispatch at 989-875-7505.
