Midland police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles after several thefts were reported.
The thefts happened in the neighborhood near Sturgeon Creek Parkway, and the Campau Drive/Sylvan area.
They happened during the night or early morning of Feb. 11 and 12, police said.
"Please do not leave valuables in your vehicles," the police department wrote in a Facebook post.
If you see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood you should call and report it to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.