The Frankenmuth Police Department is encouraging snowmobile drivers to stay safe out on the ice.
Officials remind you not to drink alcohol while operating a snowmobile because it will impair your judgement.
Additionally, police say that snowmobiles need at least five inches of thick ice to avoid falling through.
Frankenmuth Police also say to avoid riding at night because that is when most fatal accidents occur.
They also say that you should always try to ride with a buddy and let a family member know where you are going.
If you do fall through the ice, police say to remain calm and act quickly.
Police also want to remind you to check the conditions before operating a snowmobile. You can track the latest conditions from the First Warn 5 weather center here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.