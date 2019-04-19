Saginaw Township Police are investigating the theft of rent checks left in the drop boxes at four apartment complexes.
The thefts have happened at Fox Glen, Castle Way, Pheasant Run, and Baypointe apartments, according to Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl.
Investigators believe at least one of two men they are trying to identify is responsible for the thefts that happened during the first week of the month.
If you know who the men are, call Saginaw Township Police.
