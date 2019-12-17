A Mid-Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed into several other vehicles while driving under the influence.
It happened shortly after midnight on Dec. 15 in the 2400 block of S. Mission Street in Mt. Pleasant.
Officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department were dispatched to the Comfort Inn about 12:30 p.m. for a malicious destruction of property in progress.
Central Dispatch told the officers there was a dark-colored SUV towing an enclosed trailer that was driving through the parking lot and smashing into vehicles.
While officers were on their way to the Comfort Inn, Central Dispatch informed them the vehicle had left the parking lot and headed southbound on a trail.
Officers arrived at the scene and were able to locate the vehicle south of the Fairfield Inn. The vehicle was off some paved Central Michigan University trails near the disc golf course, according to the police report.
The vehicle, a 2006 GMC Yukon, was stuck on the railroad tracks and the suspect had fled on foot, the police report stated.
Police set up a perimeter with assistance from the CMU Police Department and the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.
One of the officers contacted the Fairfield Inn, which was the closest hotel to the incident, and asked them to keep an eye out for anyone who came into their hotel that appeared to be out of breath.
Several minutes later, the Fairfield Inn called Central Dispatch and said they had a man go through their lobby who appeared to be intoxicated and out of breath.
Deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to the Fairfield Inn and located the man.
When the Mt. Pleasant police officers responded, the suspect was handcuffed. Police said the suspect, a 45-year-old Mt. Pleasant man, was uncooperative and would not answer any questions.
“I could smell an odor of intoxicants coming from his breath and his eyes were red and glossy,” one of the responding officers stated in the police report.
A witness told police he was sitting in his vehicle in the Comfort Inn parking lot when the suspect hit it, the police report said. The report also stated the witness saw the vehicle hit several other vehicles before leaving the scene.
When police ran the suspect’s name through LEIN, it came up he had a suspended driver’s license.
The suspect allegedly stole the Yukon from a band who was performing at the Comfort Inn, according to the police report.
One of the band members admitted to inadvertently leaving the keys in the ignition, the police report stated.
Other members in the band told officers the suspect was drunk and obnoxious. At one point, the suspect “came up to the stage and grabbed one of the microphone stands and pushed it into the band members while they were playing,” the police report said.
The suspect was arrested for operating while intoxicated, driving while license suspended, unauthorized driving away of an automobile, and hit-and-run.
