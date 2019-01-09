A reporter who helped police catch a robbery suspect last week followed up with another good deed by finding an 89-year-old suburban Detroit woman with dementia who had wandered away from home in sub-freezing temperatures.
WWJ reporter Mike Campbell was covering Barbara Kasler's disappearance when he spotted her Wednesday morning in her pajamas and slippers along a street in Shelby Township.
Campbell took Kasler into his vehicle and cranked up the heat until police arrived. She was taken to a hospital for observation.
Campbell says he was just "in the right place at the right time," but police tweeted that "We owe you lunch!"
Last week, Campbell helped police apprehend a man suspected of looting a fire-damaged shopping center in the Detroit suburb of Warren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.