Detroit police are hunting for a 69-year-old registered sex offender who they believe fatally shot an unarmed security guard and a woman, after attempting to rape another woman at the senior housing complex where he lives.
Chief James Craig says the suspect, James Fleming, and a 30-year-old woman were using cocaine at the Phillip Sims Senior Housing complex Tuesday night when he tried to sexually assault her. The woman pulled a fire alarm and fled. Firefighters arrived but left after finding no fire.
Craig says the suspect then shot a 50-year-old security guard and a 66-year-old female resident who "wasn't even looking" at him.
Craig says it's unclear what happened after the alarm to trigger the shooting.
Fleming is 6’5”-6’7”, slim, with short gray hair.
He fled in a dark blue 2001 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Tennessee plates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.