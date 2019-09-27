Fenton Police were dispatched to a bizarre call on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
About 6 a.m., a deer had entered a house in the 700 block of N. Leroy through a window, ran through the living room, and went and sat in the bathtub, Fenton Police Sgt. Dave Reinfelder said.
The homeowner called police about 6:30 a.m. because the deer would not leave.
Reinfelder said the homeowner threw lettuce at the bathroom door in an attempt to get the deer out of the tub.
Police arrived and tried to get the deer up, but it would not stand up, Reinfelder said, adding the deer may have had a broken leg.
Police contacted the Department of Natural Resources who got the deer out of the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.