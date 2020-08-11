The Flint Police Department responded to a home invasion on Aug. 10.
The incident was misreported on social media as human trafficking, the police department said.
A home invasion and robbery occurred about 7:30 p.m. at a home on the 1900 block of Fenton Road, police said.
The victims, a male and a female, were inside the residence at the time, police said. Neither of them sought medical treatment.
"This incident has been widely misreported on social media. Our agency did not respond to investigate a call for human trafficking. In addition, the property is not owned by or associated with the Flint Police Department. We ask residents to remember to get information from trusted sources," the Flint Police Department said in a press release.
The home invasion and robbery remain under investigation. If you have any information, contact the police department at 810-237-6800.
