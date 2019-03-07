Officers from multiple local police agencies responded to a call in Grand Blanc Township that turned out to be a false report.
Grand Blanc Township Police Lt. Matt Simpson said they received a call from a man stating he had shot his wife, but when they arrived at the home off Hill Road police found no one injured.
"Luckily nobody was hurt," Simpson said. "It was a horrible waste of resources."
Simpson said he wouldn't rush to judgment about the incident, but plans to investigate further.
“We will be investigating who made the call and why,” he said.
A report will be given to the prosecutor, who may file charges.
Simpson said making a false report is a serious issue, and will not be taken lightly.
"Calling 9-11 has a reason," he said.
Township officers were joined in the response by Michigan State Police and Grand Blanc Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.