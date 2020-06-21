The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash on June 21 at approximately 9:10 a.m.
Police say they investigation determined that a 25-year-old male from Sandusky was traveling northbound on S. Ruth Road north of E. French Line Road. The operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate the curves at that location and lost control.
That’s when police say the operator entered the east ditch and traveled a distance before the operator and motorcycle were stuck in a tree.
The operator sustained injuries and was treated at the scene before being transported to McKenzie Hospital where he was later taken to Hurley in Flint.
The operator was wearing a helmet, according to police.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, police say.
