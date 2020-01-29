Police responded to a report of a bank robbery at 5658 Dixie Highway in Bridgeport at the United Financial Credit Union on Jan. 29.
The information was paged out by dispatch right before 3 p.m.
Police are still on the scene at this time.
TV5 has a crew on the scene and will update as we learn more information.
