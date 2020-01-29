Bridgeport bank robbery
Police responded to a report of a bank robbery at 5658 Dixie Highway in Bridgeport at the United Financial Credit Union on Jan. 29.

The information was paged out by dispatch right before 3 p.m.

Police are still on the scene at this time. 

