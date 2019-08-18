Flushing Township Police responded to a rollover crash in Mt. Morris.
According to officials, the crash happened on the 8300 block of N. Seymour.
Officials said a man was driving a silver sedan it seems like he lost control.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for his injuries.
There is no further information at this time.
