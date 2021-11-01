Saginaw police are investigating a shooting at 1105 East Holland and 1658 Cornelia.
Police responded to the scene around 5:00 p.m.
There are reports of a car in the parking lot of Barone’s Food Market with broken windows. A victim was seen being taken to the hospital.
No word yet on the extent of their injuries or any potential suspects.
Stay with TV5 for more updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.