Police responded to a shooting in Saginaw on the afternoon of Sept. 12.
According to police, the victim was shot in the back. He sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Police say he gave officials very little information and was not cooperative.
There is no other information at this time.
Stay with TV5 as we look to learn more.
