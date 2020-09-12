GENERIC: Saginaw Police Department badge
(Source: Saginaw Police Department)

Police responded to a shooting in Saginaw on the afternoon of Sept. 12.

According to police, the victim was shot in the back. He sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police say he gave officials very little information and was not cooperative.

There is no other information at this time.

