Saginaw Police responded to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning.
It happened at a home in the 2500 block of E. Remington St. Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the shooting just after 1:30 a.m.
A woman was inside her residence when someone fired a gun into it, Saginaw Police said. She suffered a graze wound to the hand.
