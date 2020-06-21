Police responded to the 2200 block of Maplewood in Saginaw on June 21 for reports of a shooting.
Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth told TV5 that an individual was shot in the ankle and that the injury is non-life threatening.
Officers are working on identifying a suspect.
No motive is known at this time.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
