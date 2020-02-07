Police lights generic

Police are responding to an crash on M-25 near Cotter Road in Bay County. 

Hampton Township Police told TV5 that a vehicle was rear ended and that people are being sent to the hospital at this time.

No word on the severity of the injuries.

