Police are on the scene of a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Michigan and Holland in Saginaw.
Central dispatch paged it out at about 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, April 28.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
TV5 is heading to the scene to learn more.
