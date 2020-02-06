Michigan State Police are responding to an incident where a semi-truck went off the road and crashed near exit 160 near Bay City.
A portion of southbound I-75 at Salzburg Road is closed due to the crash.
We are not receiving any reports of injuries at this time.
Stay with TV5 for the latest updates.
