Law enforcement is responding to a shooting at Hooters in Kochville Township.
Saginaw County Sheriff, Michigan State Police and Saginaw Township Police responded to the scene.
Saginaw Valley State University alerted students about the shooting near campus.
On Twitter, SVSU told students the suspect is still at large and students are asked to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story, we will update this story as we learn more.
