Police are asking for help finding a dog that went missing Friday.
Tittabawassee Township Police said a small dog went missing from the 7-11 at the intersection of Tittabawassee and Midland roads in Freeland.
The dog, a chihuahua/dachshund mix, is light tan colored with two white feet. The owner said the dog was wearing a gold necklace-style chain around its neck.
Officers believe the dog was picked up around 11:30 p.m. Friday by people in a mud-bog style pickup truck.
Officers are reviewing surveillance video to get more information.
A $500 reward is being offered by the owner for the safe return of his pet.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (989) 695-9623.
