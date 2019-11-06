Police in Bad Axe said the armed robbery at Advance America Cash Advance was staged to cover up embezzlement.
Police were called to the cash advance store located at 862 N. Van Dyke Rd. at about 9:10 a.m. on October 23 for what they believe was an armed robbery.
Police said that during their investigation they found that the robbery was staged to cover up the embezzlement.
On Tuesday, November 5, the Huron County Prosecutor’s Office issued warrants for two people they believe were involved in the theft.
According to police, both warrants include counts for embezzlement, false report of a felony, and larceny in a building.
Police said both individuals have been contacted and arrangements have been made to turn themselves in to the Bad Axe Police Department.
Police said their names are not being released until after their arraignment in the Huron County District Court.
