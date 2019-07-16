University of Michigan

A University of Michigan logo decorates a roundabout at Mcity on its opening day Monday, July 20, 2015 on the school's campus in Ann Arbor, Mich.

 (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Police at the University of Michigan say a rope resembling a noose found at University Hospital in Ann Arbor wasn't the result of a hate crime and instead was a practice knot used in fishing.

The Ann Arbor News reports the investigation by the school's Division of Public Safety and Security concluded the rope used for medical procedures was being used by a person on a break to practice tying a knot. The knot was left in place and officials say the rope was found June 20 in an employee work area.

University public safety spokeswoman Heather Young says the rope is typically used for traction after surgical procedures. She says there's no evidence to indicate that a crime, motivated by bias, had been committed.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.