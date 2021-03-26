A Roscommon County man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting girls under the age of 13.
The 37-year-old Prudenville man was arrested Friday, March 26 after Michigan State Police detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in Denton Township.
The arrest and search warrant were the result of a criminal sexual conduct investigation involving female victims under the age of 13, MSP said. The alleged sexual assaults began in 2011 and ended in 2017.
The suspect was arrested on multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13, and second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13.
