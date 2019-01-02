A Mid-Michigan city has released its 2018 crime stats to mixed results.
The Saginaw Police Department released data showing improvement in some areas.
Homicides were down slightly with one fewer murder in 2018 than the year before.
Burglaries were also down about 10 percent.
Arsons ticked down another 30 percent in 2018.
However, it wasn't all positive. Shootings were up 23 percent and robberies saw a 30 percent jump.
Felony assault also saw a small increase of about six percent.
