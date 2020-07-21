A 58-year-old Saginaw man died after a woman rear-ended the motorcycle he was riding, the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County said.
It happened at 3:36 p.m. on northbound US-23 just south of Grand Blanc Road on Monday, July 20.
A 61-year-old woman from New Mexico was driving a vehicle when she rear-ended the motorcycle, police said.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Hurley Medical Center by ambulance. He later died from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
