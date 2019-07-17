Metamora Township Police report that Sarah Anita Hobbs, 19, who was reported missing on July 16, has been found.
Hobbs was reported missing after she was last seen Monday morning on July 15 at her home, Metamora Township Police said.
Investigators said a neighbor dropped her off at her home at around 8:15 a.m. on July 19, but it’s unclear where she had been, police said. It’s also unclear where the neighbor found her.
She is okay and has been taken to the hospital to be checked for exposure, police report.
Hobbs’ parents told police she suffers from fetal alcohol syndrome.
It is believed she was voluntarily missing.
We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.