State troopers from the Houghton Lake post handled back-to-back overdose calls in Roscommon County's Denton Township Thursday night.
The first call came around 9:00 p.m. when troopers were sent to a home on Houghton Lake Drive for an unconscious 41-year-old man.
They found the man suffering from an overdose and administered two doses of naloxone. The man regained consciousness and was turned over to paramedics for additional treatment.
At 10:15 p.m. troopers were sent to assist Roscommon County Deputies with an overdose on Gladwin Road.
The deputies administered naloxone to a 35-year-old woman who was unconscious and appeared to have overdosed. She also regained consciousness.
A State Police spokesperson says that without the quick administration of naloxone, both cases could have been fatal.
It is not immediately clear what type of drugs the victims thought they were taking, and the investigations are ongoing.
Police warn that there may be a dangerous batch of chemical drugs circulating in northern Michigan.
Anyone with additional information should contact the Houghton Lake State Police Post or the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office
