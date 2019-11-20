Flint Police are investigating after an electronic device was found inside Flint City Hall.
Police previously thought the device was a surveillance device, but Interim Police Chief Phil Hart later said it does not appear the device had any actual video or audio capability.
The device was found in the mayor's office, Hart said.
No other information has been released because it is still under investigation.
