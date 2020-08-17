A Wayne County man accused of shooting four people Saturday is currently in the custody of the Sumpter Township Police after they picked him up earlier today from Bay County.
37-year-old Raymond Lee Bailey turned himself in to the Bay County Sheriff Sunday night.
"We had a deputy in the parking lot during shift change and a guy had pulled in with a truck and had Mr. Bailey with him, and he wanted to turn himself in," Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said.
According to Sumpter Township Police, Bailey has connections all over Michigan, but as for why he came up here in the first place and turned himself in, they are currently investigating various theories.
Being a multi-county search, the two departments worked together to bring in Bailey.
"We appreciate their help, and I think seamless is probably a good descriptor,” said Sumpter Township Police Chief Eric Luke. “We worked well together, we had contact throughout the whole ordeal, and we appreciate all their assistance.”
While the manhunt is over, questions are arising surrounding a felony assault and misdemeanor domestic violence charges filed against him that were recently dismissed.
One of the charges involved Bailey's former fiancé, Laura Tanner.
According to a GoFundMe page set up Sunday, Tanner was one of the victims of Saturday’s shooting.
