A woman has been arrested and allegedly confessed to multiple larcenies at Four Seasons Floral in Shepherd.
TV5 previously showed you video of a woman who entered one of the greenhouses at the business at 325 East Wright Avenue in the Isabella County community of Shepherd
She was accused of taking hundreds of dollars’ worth of assorted flowers.
Now Shepherd Police say that because of assistance from the Livonia Police Department, a suspect, known by many in the area as the “Flower Shop Lady” was identified.
Police said they got a confession from her from the incidents in both 2017 and 2018.
Reports will be submitted to the Isabella County Prosecutor’s Office for charges, police said.